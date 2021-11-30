Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €279.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €279.08 ($317.14).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($328.41) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

