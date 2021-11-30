Nano Trading Down 5.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Nano coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00008592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $661.22 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00024366 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

