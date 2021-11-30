Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.10

Shares of Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 258131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

NPSNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

