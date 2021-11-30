National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.77.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.