National Grid’s (NGG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 46.0% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

