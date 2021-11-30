Natural Alternatives International (NAII) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ: NAII) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Natural Alternatives International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Alternatives International’s rivals have a beta of 1.68, meaning that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $178.52 million $10.77 million 6.95 Natural Alternatives International Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.56

Natural Alternatives International’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Natural Alternatives International. Natural Alternatives International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natural Alternatives International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Natural Alternatives International Competitors 229 619 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 45.59%. Given Natural Alternatives International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natural Alternatives International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Natural Alternatives International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 6.64% 15.03% 9.48% Natural Alternatives International Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales segment associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

