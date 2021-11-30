Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $447.15 million, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Navigator has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navigator stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Navigator worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

