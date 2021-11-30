NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day moving average is $162.58. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

