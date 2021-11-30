NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $128,656,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.43 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

