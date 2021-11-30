NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 385 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter worth $247,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

