NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $351.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $294.75 and a 1 year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

