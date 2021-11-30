Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.87

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 20635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

