Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $24.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NKTR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,450. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,814 shares of company stock worth $509,555. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

