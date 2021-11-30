Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0318 on Major Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $914.67 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,222.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.11 or 0.07931898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.26 or 0.00368005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.63 or 0.00995559 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00084893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.97 or 0.00420754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.71 or 0.00394547 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,598,844,102 coins and its circulating supply is 28,780,274,252 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

