Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

NSRGY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 147,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,282. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.