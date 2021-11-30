Nestree (EGG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $346,980.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $12.73 million and $346,980.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,126.18 or 0.98097044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00039467 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.65 or 0.00639912 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,249,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

