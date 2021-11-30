NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26 billion-$6.32 billion.NetApp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,770. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.