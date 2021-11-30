NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fox-Davies Capital lowered NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $88.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $959,134 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

