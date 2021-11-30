Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $645.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

