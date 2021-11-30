NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTST. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.98. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $867.39 million, a P/E ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

