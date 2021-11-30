Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 132,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 122,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,507. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

