NeuroChain Market Cap Reaches $836,600.62 (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, NeuroChain has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NeuroChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NeuroChain has a market cap of $836,600.62 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NeuroChain Profile

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 455,383,172 coins. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

NeuroChain Coin Trading

