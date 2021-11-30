Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 193.2% in November

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 193.2% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.2 days.

NXPRF remained flat at $$93.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. Nexans has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $104.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPRF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

