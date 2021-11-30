NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) versus Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Head-To-Head Review

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05% Ryman Hospitality Properties -36.42% -352.82% -7.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.50 $44.02 million ($0.79) -97.48 Ryman Hospitality Properties $524.47 million 8.53 -$417.39 million ($4.56) -17.81

NexPoint Residential Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.60%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

