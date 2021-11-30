Next Capital Management LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,800,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

