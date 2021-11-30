Next Capital Management LLC Invests $14.03 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.48. The company had a trading volume of 230,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

