Next Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. 155,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

