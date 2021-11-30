Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,780 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

CMCSA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 181,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,107,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

