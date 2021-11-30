Next Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,483 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,600. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

