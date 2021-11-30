NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 694 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,399 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,129. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.24 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average of $252.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

