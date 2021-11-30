NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 59.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

