NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 470,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 105,687 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,161.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 380,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.06 and a 52 week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

