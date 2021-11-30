NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.01 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.83 and its 200-day moving average is $209.96. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.95 and a 52-week high of $230.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

