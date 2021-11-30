NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $251.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of -292.44 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

