NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,263 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,717 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 884.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 690,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 620,657 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

