NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 70 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,720,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $397.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.53 and a 200-day moving average of $359.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

