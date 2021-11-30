NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.42. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $146.67 and a one year high of $197.76.

