NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY remained flat at $$55.30 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545. NEXT has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.