NFT Index (NFTI) Market Cap Reaches $9.03 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $4,048.80 or 0.07018986 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $74,943.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

