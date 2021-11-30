NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

