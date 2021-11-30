NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce sales of $497.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $493.59 million and the highest is $505.50 million. NICE reported sales of $438.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.00. 18,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.02 and its 200 day moving average is $266.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

