Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NCPCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 77,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

