Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NCPCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 77,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
