NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,357 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 3.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.64. 61,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $270.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

