Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,964 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $35,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.29.

ADP opened at $235.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

