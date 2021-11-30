Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 940 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $672.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.27, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

