Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $167.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $167,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59. The stock has a market cap of $476.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

