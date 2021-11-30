Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

