Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.02 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after buying an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $168.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.69. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

