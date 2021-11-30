Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.54 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

