Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2,233.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

